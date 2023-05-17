Swinging Around N.Y.C: NEW Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Clip

Fans are excited about Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy coming back to New York City in the new Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. In a new clip released this week, we see Miles (Shameik Moore) and Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) swinging through the city. Miles gloats about his “leveling up” since the 2018 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The two avoided traffic while showing off moves. We were introduced to two new characters during their conversation: Jessica Drew (Spider-Woman) who is voiced by Issa Rae, and someone that Gwen explained as a “ninja, vampire Spider-Man, but a good guy”, Miguel, played by Oscar Isaac.
Shameik Moore who’s only 28, and Hailee Steinfeld, 26 first appeared on the big screen together during the debut of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in 2018. The new Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to premiere on June 2, 2023.
Check out the new clip below:
