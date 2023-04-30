The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Something in the Water, despite the delays and cancellation due to weather, was a success! The 3 day festival that unfortunately had to be cut down to 2, was one to remember!

Among the many performers, Jazmine Sullivan and SWV definitely did their thang on Friday and Saturday! The ladies had the Something in the Water crowd singing their hearts out during their performances at the Lunar & Solar stages. Take a look in the videos below…

Jazmine Sullivan and SWV Shut The Stage Down At Something In The Water! [Watch] was originally published on kissrichmond.com