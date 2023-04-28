Teyana Taylor was spotted on the scene this week for a Hennessy x Kim Jones pop up event rocking another trendy look that we’re swooning over!
Check out the look below.
The beauty also shared the ensemble on her IG page, posting a close up of the look along with the caption, “Hennythings possible w/ @mrkimjones Thank you @hennessyus for having me. : @sansho @bfa”Check out the photo set below.
Teyana Taylor just doesn’t miss! We love her trendy style. What do you think about her latest look?
Teyana Taylor Leaves Us Speechless Once Again With Her Breathtaking Style was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Talk Show Host Jerry Springer Dead at 79
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
Drake Moves Houston and Dallas Tour Dates To Fall, Adds Austin Show
-
Megan Thee Stallion Breaks The Internet With Her Latest IG Post
-
Ali Siddiq Announces All New Comedy Special 'The Domino Effect 2: Loss'
-
Beware: The Upheaval Of All Side Chicks
-
Keyshia Cole Confirms Split From Hubby Daniel Gibson: ‘We Co-Parent’
-
Kim All Mighty! Lil Kim Goes For Wendy William’s Jugular On Twitter!