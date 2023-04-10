Congrats! Keisha Knight Pulliam Announces Her Baby Boy Is Here!

Oh Baby!

Congrats are definitely in order for actress Keisha Knight Pulliam and her husband Brad James. Over the weekend, Keisha revealed that their second child, a boy, has arrived.

What makes the baby news extra special is that Keisha made the announcement on April 9th, which happens to be her birthday.

“With this little one we are complete… Happy Birthday to me!!! What an eventful birthday week… 😆,” Pulliam wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for the birthday wishes!! 😘”

The happy pappy can be seen overjoyed in the online clip.

“This is how grown people play doctor,” Bread joked as he lovingly asked his wife about her diet.