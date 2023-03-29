H-Town

Gunman Who Tried to Rob Food Truck of $40 Killed By Worker

Authorities say the man pretended to be a customer before the crime took place

Published on March 29, 2023

A food truck worker on the Southwest side jumped into action Tuesday afternoon after a man entered the food truck with a firearm. Prior to the crime, the 23-year-old man pretended to be a customer, but once his true intentions became clear, it was a life-or-death situation.

According to reports, the man attempted to fire his gun but it jammed – that’s when a female employee took out her gun and fired multiple times at the suspect. The man then attempted to flee, but fell and died in the parking lot. The truck had only made $40 for the day at the time of the robbery.

HPD officials said the woman who stopped the gunman, is a grandmother named Keshondra Howard Turner.Turner reportedly had a panic attack after the shooting. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

