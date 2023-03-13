It’s Official! Drake is going on tour.
While there had been alot of back and forth and rumors of his tour with 21 $avage, it looks like we can finally go ahead and put those rumors to BED. Less than an hour ago, Drake announced his “It’s A Blur’ tour with 21 $avage.
According to the site, Drake will kick off his tour in Toronto (no date has been announced yet, but the will be in the Nola in June and then hitting cities like Dallas, Nashville, Atlanta, Chicago, Washington DC, New York, Philly, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Arizona.
The post Drake Announces "It's All A Blur Tour' appeared first on 92 Q.
Drake Announces "It's All A Blur Tour' was originally published on 92q.com
