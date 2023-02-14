Marsai Martin Talks Rihanna’s Super Bowl Performance, Her Go-To Hair Style And More

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Marsai Martin flexed a head full of beautiful curls at Carol’s Daughter’s Pajama Jam in celebration of their newest collection, Born to Repair. The actress and producer announced her latest role as a brand ambassador for the haircare company that has prioritized healthy tresses since 1993.

The Born to Repair collection strives to restore moisture while rebuilding the strength of your hair. Heat damage, constant manipulation, and lack of hydration can be detrimental, and this line aims to reconstruct your hair strand by strand.

Check out the magic of the night in this reel, and read what Marsai has to say about becoming a brand ambassador, her favorite product from the Born to Repair collection, and her thoughts on Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance.

HelloBeautiful: You’ve just become Carol’s Daughter’s latest brand ambassador for the Born to Repair collection. I saw you on the red carpet and you had beautiful curls in your hair. Tell me about that hairstyle and what products you used to achieve the look.

Marsai Martin: I love doing different styles, but for this event, I knew I wanted to embrace different textures and curls and do something more natural and simplistic than what I usually do. And, of course, for this, I wanted to use the collection.

I use the 60 Second Moisture Treatment, the shampoo, and the conditioner. And I love a good leaving cream, so I made sure I put that on after I was done washing my hair. Oh, the Reviving Oil, too – basically the whole collection.

The entire collection is refreshing and moisturizing. And that’s the main reason why I wanted to connect with the brand. They care about hair that’s damaged or hair that has been through a lot. They care for it all.

HB: You’ve sampled the entire collection, what would you say is your favorite product?

MM: I would say the Defining Cream. I love how it smells and the oils that are in it. That, and the Reviving Oil, because I love a good oil, for sure, but when you put the oil on, it is deeply moisturizing. Frizz always comes to play, so I like that it fights the frizz yet adds shine and makes sure it’s vibrant.

HB: What would you say your go-to hairstyle is? I know you’re busy and always on the run. What do you do when you don’t want to do your hair, but you need to look cute?

MM: I put on a bonnet! That’s what I do. Growing up, my mom did my hair and put it in two-strand twists, which I still do. I’ll put it in two-strand twists with a leave-in cream, lay it overnight, and then wake up, and it looks all luscious and beautiful. But I’ll throw on a bonnet, and call it a day, and walk around the airport or target with it. I don’t care. Or I’ll make sure my hair is in some two-strand twists. And I, I rock that for a little bit.

HB: Did you enjoy Rihanna’s Super Bowl concert?

MM: I did! I don’t think I’ve really been excited for a Super Bowl like that in a very long time. Well, actually I was excited for Kendrick. I think it the fact that she hasn’t performed in years, so it felt way more unexpected than anything, you know? That was the most exciting part.

The Born To Repair Collection includes 5 products:

Born to Repair Nourishing Shampoo

Born to Repair Nourishing Conditioner

Born to Repair 60-Second Moisture Treatment

Born to Repair Defining Cream

Born to Repair Reviving Oil

