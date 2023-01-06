It’s Back! Here’s The Rodeo Houston 2023 Concert Calendar

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials released the entertainment lineup for the 2023 Rodeo season, scheduled for Feb. 28 – March 19. The lineup features a mix of genres, including Country, EDM, Hip-Hop, Norteño, Pop, Rock, and Christian. Many of the artists will make their RODEOHOUSTON® debut in 2023.

Individual RODEOHOUSTON tickets will go on sale to the public Thursday, Jan. 12. For the first time, they will be sold in two waves, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., at rodeohouston.com. Ticket prices start at $25, plus a $4 convenience fee.

Bun B’s acclaimed Southern Takeover WILL return for a second year. Waiting to hear who’ll join Bun on stage but we’re told it’s all about embracing The South so there may be some surprises on the lineup..either way if it’s anything like last year we’re in for a classic night.

“We are thrilled to welcome back so many talented artists including some fan favorites such as Houston rap legend, Bun B who will be taking the stage alongside some additional iconic southern performers,” said Chris Boleman, Rodeo President and CEO. “The level of talent we have in this lineup will get the fans excited, including Texas’ own Parker McCollum, who is helping us kick off this 2023, star lineup on Opening Day.”