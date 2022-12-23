California Jury Finds Tory Lanez Guilty In 2020 Shooting Of Megan Thee Stallion

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

After nine days of testimony in the Tory Lanez assault trial, a California jury has found the rapper guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

A verdict was reached about 24 hours after the jury first broke for deliberations on Dec. 22. The jury consisted of five men and seven women.

Lanez faced charges of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle stemming from the July 2020 shooting incident that left rapper Megan Thee Stallion with foot injuries.

The 30-year-old Canadian rapper was convicted on all three counts.

In August 2020 during an Instagram live, Megan publicly identified Lanez as the person who attacked her however, Lanez has adamantly denied the allegations and suggested that Kelsey Harris, Megan’s former best friend, was the person responsible.

The trial, which kicked off on Dec. 12, revealed shocking revelations of what occurred during the chaotic summer night including an argument between the two artists about the success of their careers.

During the trial, the jury heard testimony several people who were present during that night including Megan, her former best friend, Kelsey Harris and her former stylist, EJ King.

READ MORE: Tory Lanez Shooting Trial: Here’s Everything We Know About The Heated Court Case

Lanez decided not to take the stand along with his driver who was also present at the time of the incident .

READ MORE: Megan Thee Stallion Breaks Down While Testifying In Tory Lanez Criminal Case, Says “She Doesn’t Want To Live”

In an interview with the Off the Record podcast, Lanez acknowledged the trial and the time behind bars he was facing. Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, faces up to 23 years in prison.

READ MORE: Tory Lanez Shooting Trial: A Timeline Of Everything That Has Happened So Far

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter.

The post California Jury Finds Tory Lanez Guilty In 2020 Shooting Of Megan Thee Stallion appeared first on 92 Q.

California Jury Finds Tory Lanez Guilty In 2020 Shooting Of Megan Thee Stallion was originally published on 92q.com