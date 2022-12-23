Tone Stith Talks “B.E.D,” The Song He Should’ve Kept And More

Is R&B Dead? Singer/Songwriter Tone Stith tapped in with A G & A Pimp to talk about the state of music PLUS reveals which song he WISH he would have kept and much more.

Tone Stith’s FWM is the sound of an artist totally in control of their sound—charting a unique path through embracing their vision and total immersion in songcraft. Stith’s follow-up to 2018’s Good Company EP is lusher, more fully realized, and more personal than anything the 25-year-old R&B impresario has done before. This is a musician introducing a new side of himself, all while continuing to invite longtime listeners into his aural world.