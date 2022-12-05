Holiday Events In Houston: Harry Potter Yule Ball Is A Wonder of Winter Magic

The magic of Harry Potter is now in Houston through December 16th. Radio ONE received an exclusive invite to the Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration and let’s just say it was a one-of-a-kind experience that truly captured the spirit of the beloved tales by J.K. Rowling.

As with any event, location is everything. The mood of the HP series has always been one of other-worldly decor and buildings forged centuries ago, so Houston’s Paraiso Maravilla was an excellent choice.

This enchanting locale, with its stone structure and high ceilings gave the impression that you were no longer in a modern city, but transported into an intimate palace. Inside, beyond the candles and friendly hosts, attendees were treated to an open ballroom floor.

Whether a fan of the books, films or just a partygoer looking for something unique for the holidays, guests of all sorts were in attendance. Snowflakes fell from the ceiling during the later portion of the affair and food and adult beverages were available at different locations inside the venue.

In addition to the dances, food delights and drinks, a brief fashion walk took place. The most stylish of guests were invited to give show during a runway walk and what followed was a traditional dance as the familiar themes from the Potter series played.

You don’t need to love dancing to have fun at this ball: you’ll find everything from performances and magical moments to beautiful photo ops and themed food & drink. You can also stop by the Yule Ball Market to browse exclusive merchandise and pick up a wand, if you don’t have one already.

