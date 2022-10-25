[OFFICIAL VIDEO PREMIERE] Skyrah Bliss ‘Hoodrat Sh!t’

97.9 is your home for the exclusive world premiere of “Hoodrat Sh!t” by Skyrah Bliss. See it BEFORE it hits BET on Friday, October 28th.

Meet The Artist

A natural performer all her life, Skyrah Bliss has always had a love for entertainment. From acting, being a signed model, to dancing, and music, Skyrah is at her most vulnerable but comfortable self when it’s show time.

After appearing on MTV’s reality singing competition “Breaking From above” and then being selected for P. Diddy’s Revolt TV local Love Tour showcase, she have been able to expose her her many talents to a large mass for the last few years and work and collaborate with some of the Houston music scenes top influencers. Molded by legendary artists such as Michael and Janet Jackson as well as Beyonce, her performance, eclectic presentation and ability for capturing the attention of all onlookers has been her flare.

After the released of her debut EP, A Purple Girl In A Purple World, Skyrah Bliss has since garnered the attention of LOUD MUZIK, added countless performances with artist such as Slim Thug, Diamond ATL, Khody Blake, nominated for R&B artist of the year in Houston, secured a modeling contract and now currently working with super producer T!M Ned on her upcoming EP due out spring 2021.