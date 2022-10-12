The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

You can always count on TV One’s autobiographical hit series UNCENSORED to reveal the most shocking, never-before-heard stories straight from the entertainers and celebrities of our culture.

Next up in the hot seat will be veteran actress-turned-media-maven Garcelle Beauvais, who after becoming a household name in the ’90s on The WB’s fan-favorite sitcom, The Jamie Foxx Show, has developed a second act as a Real Housewives alum, daytime talk show host and author of a recent memoir.

Take a quick look below at what she revealed on UNCENSORED about her Oscar-winning male co-star during their hot & steamy time playing “will-they-or-won’t-they” on the show:

That’s not all she spills the tea on either! On the more controversial side, Garcelle also candidly spoke on her brief time as a guest host on The View, where she says a kick under the table by then-co-host Rosie Perez made her realize she wasn’t cut out for the job. Her recollection of the incident sets it up as a tense meeting from jump, followed by passive aggressive behavior that made her feel uncomfortable in the position and thus influenced a speedy exit. She would go on to be a host for two seasons on the now-canceled daytime talk show, The Real.

Although we hate to see two of our favorite melanated sisters have friction, we can’t deny that it makes for good television either way. Let’s just hope Garcelle and Rosie have mended any transgressions since then!

We’ll let the age-defying beauty explain it better in the clip provided below, and you can watch her full episode of UNCENSORED beginning this Sunday (October 16) at 10/9c on TV One:

UNCENSORED: Garcelle Beauvais Reveals Kick By Rosie Perez Inspired Exit From ‘The View’: “It’s Not For Me” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com