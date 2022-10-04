The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

The Rodeo will host a Committee Showcase, giving individuals an opportunity to meet with current volunteers representing more than 15 recruiting Rodeo committees, including Agriculture Education, Communications & Special Services, Gatekeepers, and Wine Garden committees, among many others. Click here to view the full list of participating committees.

Attendees will have the opportunity to sign up to become a member of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Aspiring volunteers must be at least 21 years old.

Note: Attendance does not guarantee a volunteer position.

Wanna Join A Houston Rodeo Committee? Don’t Miss Your Chance October 8 was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com