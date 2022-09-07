5 Ways To Transition Your Summer Wardrobe Into A Fashionable Fall

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

If you’re like me and not ready to replace your sundress with sweaters (we just got outside), here’s how to transition your favorite summer pieces into your fall wardrobe in 2022.

I like to get the most out of my closet. Many of us do. We all want to look fly and save some coins. To make sure our summer slay moves into a flawless fall, we’re going to need to take a few hot girl summer staples.

Below you will find some of the hottest trends from the summer that continue to be “must-haves” for fall.

1. Bodysuit

The bodysuit. Over the past few seasons, the body suit has emerged as one of the most fun, flirty, and chic staples to have in a hot girl closet. Whether patterned, sheer, t-shirt style, or embellished, body suits look good on practically everyone by hugging the curves we want and hiding the ones we don’t.

In the summer, bodysuits are usually the main event, thrown on with denim shorts, miniskirts, or tights. In the fall, they are more of a layering piece. To transition them in the next few months, add a blazer as you would over a tank top or tee, use them as the base for a cute see-through bodycon or flowy dress, or be a little daring rocking your body suit with thigh high boots.

2. Don’t Ditch Your Summer Dresses

We’re not ready to ditch our sundresses, yet, and for good reason. When made well they trace our bodies delivering sexy silhouettes, can be the definition of feminine comfort, and are a complete outfit by themselves. They are also perfect to be dressed up or down. In other words, summer dresses are versatility at its best, something we all need during the up and down weather months in fall.

Summer dresses tend to be made in bold colors, patterns, or fabrics, so the key to a flawless transition is paying attention to which work in the cooler months, and which don’t. Not all will. A rule of thumb when deciding which to bring into fall is to look at the colors of the season and the thickness of the fabric.

Once you know which to keep, throw a turtleneck on under your strappy dress. Add a leather bomber or duster for colder nights. Or, add a sweater on top of the dress and a belt to make the look appear more like a two-piece coordinated set.

3. Walking Sky High

Platforms are back and better than ever! A nod to the 70s, disco chic, and bell bottoms, platforms bring a cool, funky factor to any outfit. Platforms also give you height and elongate your legs without the discomfort of a stiletto or smaller heel.

In the summer, the platform trend was translated into chunky sandals, thick espadrille slides and wedges, wooden clogs, and single band mules. In the fall, we will see this look transformed into chunky boots and loafers. But, don’t put away your strappy versions because they work too.

Strappy platforms easily walk into fall with the addition of tights, fish nets, or socks. Playing around with colors and textures – such as a metallic platform and a cotton sock or fishnets and a suede platform shoe – will show individuality and provide instant style.

4. Miniskirts

This summer screamed Y2k. And the resurgence of miniskirts on everyone – no matter age or size – is evidence of this.

This summer we saw low-rise versions reminiscent of baggie jeans and flirty A-line ones that looked like tennis skirts. The playfulness of these pieces brought joy to fashion – especially after being cooped up for months – and reminded us how fun dressing can be.

So, there is no reason to stop the party now. Transitioning this piece is fun and easy. Pair your platform shoes and colorful tights with a leather mini or wear some platform Converses and chunky socks with a flouncy A-line.

A fall trend to wait for is more of these skirts in fur, corduroy, sequins and suede. No doubt these will be “go tos” this fall.

5. Resort Wear

Dressing like I am on vacation is one of the things I love about summer. Palm tree prints, flowy dusters, and wide-leg trousers are frequent in my “hotter month” wardrobe, and I was happy to see more sets come out this year. Why give this up just because it gets cold?

As we look to the fall, break up these sets to get the most out of them. Think rich auntie the fall edition.

Add the duster to your favorite bodycon with an exaggerated belt or short shorts and knee-high boots.

Depending on the length and print, dusters also work great with miniskirts, liquid leather leggings, and jeans. Wear the pants with a sweater or blazer or wear the suit together with a solid turtleneck and belt and exaggerated jewelry. Treat these pieces like any other coordinated set and have fun.

The Evolution Of Coco Jones: The New It Girl

Kenya Moore Is Conquering The Hair Care Industry One Follicle At A Time

Fashionably Outside: Everything You Need to Know About NYFW

8 Leading Ladies With Style, Beauty And Brains

The Fashion Credits: Coco Jones Wears Monsoori On Our ‘Fashion Issue’

5 Ways To Transition Your Summer Wardrobe Into A Fashionable Fall

5 Ways To Transition Your Summer Wardrobe Into A Fashionable Fall was originally published on hellobeautiful.com