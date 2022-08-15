The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

The legendary Marlon Wayans stopped by the Majic 107.5/97.5 studio to catch up with Ryan Cameron. During the conversation, the comedian recalls an angry fan he ran into after Aretha Franklin’s ‘Respect’ screening. Marlon played Aretha’s first husband, Ted White. The biopic was filled with drama and Mr.Wayans had everyone an emotional MESS! Following the screening, a fan came up to the actor and pinched him for his character’s actions. Marlon was shocked, to say the least, & had to remind the fan that it was only a character!

Marlon Wayans Says an Angry Fan Pinched Him After Watching His Character On The Aretha Franklin Biopic was originally published on majicatl.com