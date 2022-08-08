Bun B’s Trill Burgers Announces Houston Pop-ups In August

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Coming off an epic victory on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on July 29, Bun B’s Trill Burgers is coming home to Houston to host two pop-ups where Houstonians can try the sought-after smashburgers.

Trill Burgers Houston Pop-Up Dates

Sunday, Aug. 14: 8th Wonder Brewery (2202 Dallas St, Houston, TX 77003)

Sunday, Aug. 28: Houston City Hall (901 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002)

The first pop-up will be at 8th Wonder Brewery (2202 Dallas St, Houston, TX 77003) on Sunday, Aug. 14, from 12-6 p.m. The second will be in front of Houston City Hall (901 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002) in downtown Houston on Sunday, Aug. 28, from 3-7 p.m. Trill Burgers will offer its full menu including the OG Trill Burger, Grilled Onion Burger, Vegan Smashburger and seasoned fries, with burgers for sale on a first-come, first-served basis.

Working in conjunction with the City of Houston, the city hall event promises a family-friendly environment with Trill Burgers complemented by some of Bun B’s favorite local food trucks. Kroger will be the Official Grocery Partner of the event. More information is to come regarding vendors and special entertainment.

Trill Burgers won the title of best burger in America from “Good Morning America”, capping a weeklong “United States of Burgers” competition live from Times Square in New York. This past weekend at LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells festival in Queens, N.Y., Trill Burgers was featured inside the first-ever Trill Mealz Hip Hop Food Court, hosted by Bun B.

Following the upcoming pop-ups, Trill Burgers – owned by Bun B, Andy Nguyen and Nick Scurfield – plans to open its first brick-and-mortar location in Houston soon.