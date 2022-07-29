[WATCH] Will Smith Finally Talks Oscar Slap, Jada Eyeroll + More In Apology Video

Hard to believe it’s been almost 5 months since The Slap Heard Around the World.

Will Smith, a man who’s been able to stand the test of time due to his squeaky-clean image, family friendly raps and all around good-natured charm, infamously stormed the stage at The 2022 Academy Awards after famed comedian Chris Rock took a humorous jab at Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Since then, Will has stepped back from the public spotlight as a firestorm of thinkpieces, podcasts and viral clips made their way around the world. But now, the entertainment legend is ready to talk – and he’s addressing many of the questions millions of fans have wondered about the night none of us will ever forget.

Take a look below.