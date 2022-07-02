The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Ashanti is killing the fashion game at Essence Fest and was recently spotted preparing for an appearance at the annual festival rocking a pretty in pink look that was truly fit for a princess!

For her appearance, the songstress donned a $2,200 Alex Perry pink dress that was everything. The Barbie pink midi ensemble featured long, dramatic sleeves with pleated detailing and fit the beauty like a glove as she modeled the look to perfection. She paired the look with minimal jewlery, rocking gold hoop earrings and designed nails and wore her hair in a half up, half down look with a side swoop bang.

Essence posted the gorgeous look on their Instagram page, sharing an IG Reel of the star modeling the ensemble to perfection. “Our hearts truly can’t take no more heat but we’re always going to keep running back to NOLA….especially when Ashanti is the building! NOLA you ready? #ESSENCE #EssenceFest,” the caption read. Check it out below.

Beauties, what do you think about Ashanti’s pink look? Would you splurge?

RELATED STORIES:

The Fashion Credits: Ashanti Serves Curves In Michael Costello On Our InterludesLIVE Cover

15 Red Carpet Moments From Ashanti

Ashanti SLAYS In Mugler At Essence Fest was originally published on hellobeautiful.com