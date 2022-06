The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

In a still developing story, Stunna Bam has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a fatal gas station shooting that left a 43-year-old man dead.

According to ABC13, the incident took place around 3am on Fondren Road. Authorities say a confrontation of some sort occurred outside the gas station that ultimately resulted in the shooting.

Stay tuned for more as details are still emerging.