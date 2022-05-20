Teyana Taylor Crowned Winner of ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 7

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Iman Shumpert isn’t the only person in his relationship who dominates a television competition show.

On the season 7 finale of The Masked Singer, we found out that the winner was not only the Firefly, but it was revealed that under the costume was Teyana Taylor.

When Taylor initially signed up for the show, she looked forward to focusing purely on the art of singing without the preconceived judgments of her fame.

“I was like, this would be something really nice to do and just be able to sing again,” she explained when host Nick Cannon asked her why she decided to be on the show. “It would be fun again, and there’s no judgment. Nobody knows who’s behind the mask. You just get to sing your heart out.”

The Harlem native competed against a wide range of people, everyone from En Vogue as Queen Cobras to Rudy Guiliani as Jack in the Box.

The G.O.O.D. Music signee belted out some major hits over the season with renditions including Usher’s “Bad Girl,” Michael Jackson’s “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing),” Chaka Khan’s “Ain’t Nobody” and last wowed the judges with Robin Thicke’s “Lost Without U” during the finale.

If you’re looking to see more of Taylor now that The Masked Singer has ended, you can catch her on the final leg of her farewell tour, The Last Rose Petal, which kicks off June 19 at Washington DC’s Something In The Water festival and ends on September 8 in Paris, France.

Earlier this month, she revealed the entire tour schedule on her Instagram, urging her fans to cop tickets before they were sold out.

“P.S. make sure y’all get y’all tickets early cause I don’t wanna hear y’all asses complaining about shit being sold out! If you don’t see your city up there that means I already did your city &/or even a encore on #TLRP1 !! So TLRP2 is for all the cities that I did not get to hit during part 1,” she wrote in the caption. “However If you see a city on part 2 that I already did in part 1 those cites are getting encores because the venues was not big enough to hold the amount of people that showed up.”

