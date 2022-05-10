Fully Naked Jesse Williams Lets It All Hang Out For Stage Play

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Jesse Williams’ Broadway performance has gone viral and not for his acting abilities. The former Grey’s Anatomy star appears in “Take Me Out” where he goes full frontal alongside much of the cast in a shower scene that has now become the focal part of the show. Someone in the audience leaked a video of Williams on stage, showing his man parts, that has sent social media into a frenzy. The blue-eyed actor has been trending for 48 hours.

The Broadway revival spotlights a Major League Baseball team with Williams starring as the main character Darren Lemming, (who many have speculated is inspired by New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter, according to DailyMail).

Tamar Braxton even chimed in on Williams’ body alongside thousands of other women who took to the Twitter streets to profess their adoration for the actor, who recently made headlines over his child support battle with the mother of his child.

In related Jesse Williams news, the TV star was paying his ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee over 40k in monthly child support, which was “temporarily modified” to $6,413, People reports. According to TMZ, Williams banks $1,668 per week for the Broadway production, but we have a feeling the price went up. Way up!

After his divorce from Drake-Lee, Williams began dating Zola actress Taylour Paige in 2020, but fans speculate their relationship seemingly ended around February 2021.

