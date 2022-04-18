Exclusive Interviews
Actor Brian White Is Bringing Entrepreneurs Together With New App

Actor Brian White has joined forces with partners such as Rico LoveRaz-BClaudia Jordan, and others to create the ultimate app for entrepreneurs and those who “Hustle”, Preneur.ai.

The App debuted in early 2021, but they recently made some updates and relaunched to better serve entrepreneurs. White caught up with the Good Morning H-Town Crew to discuss all the possibilities available to young hustlers looking to build, network and connect with like-minded go getters.

