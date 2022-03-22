News
Team Effort: Hennessy & NBA Partner To Support Minority-Owned Businesses

For 250+ years, Hennessy has championed those who “Never Stop. Never Settle.” Hennessy is continuing this tradition by partnering with the NBA and 17 NBA teams for 75 Moves That Start Movements to amplify the reach and impact of the brand’s Unfinished Business initiative, which will inject $2.5M in additional funding to Black, Latinx, and Asian American small businesses in local communities across America.

APPLY HERE

In honor of the NBA’s 75th season, Hennessy and partner organizations One Hundred Black Men, the Asian American Business Development Center, and the Hispanic Federation will provide $7,500 to hundreds of businesses in need this spring.Applications open 3/22 at 9:00 AM ET. Eligible recipients are selected on a first come, first served basis. Submit your application today.

