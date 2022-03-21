Soulja Boy Expecting His First Child! Baby Draco OTW!

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Looks like Soulja Boy is expecting a Soulja Baby!

Soulja Boy took to Instagram and shared with us his surprise outdoor gender reveal which he actually posted on Saturday (March 19). In the video, Soulja dropped an oversized egg on the grass while the mother of his child shot out a pump of confetti, and from it a bright blue powder blew into the air. Soulja Boy was all cheeses and smiles as he excitedly ran over to hug and kiss the mother of his child.

Now of course we are all wondering, who is the mother of his child! The mystery woman who rocked fire pink and blue stitch braids during her gender reveal, is a celebrity hairstylist, based in Los Angeles, named Jackilyn Martinez. She has worked with the likes of Brandy, Cordae, Sy’Rai, Kim Kardashian, Tamar Braxton, The Weeknd, Ty Dolla $ign, and more.

