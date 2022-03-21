Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Soulja Boy Expecting His First Child! Baby Draco OTW!

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Soulja Boy

Source: Soulja Boy

Looks like Soulja Boy is expecting a Soulja Baby!

Soulja Boy took to Instagram and shared with us his surprise outdoor gender reveal which he actually posted on Saturday (March 19). In the video, Soulja dropped an oversized egg on the grass while the mother of his child shot out a pump of confetti, and from it a bright blue powder blew into the air. Soulja Boy was all cheeses and smiles as he excitedly ran over to hug and kiss the mother of his child.

Now of course we are all wondering, who is the mother of his child! The mystery woman who rocked fire pink and blue stitch braids during her gender reveal, is a celebrity hairstylist, based in Los Angeles, named Jackilyn Martinez. She has worked with the likes of Brandy, Cordae, Sy’Rai, Kim Kardashian, Tamar Braxton, The Weeknd, Ty Dolla $ign, and more.

RELATED: Soulja Boy’s Nudes Leak Again & Twitter Is Loving It

RELATED: Soulja Boy Found His Soulja Girl?! Meet Nastassia Smith [Photos]

RELATED: Philly, Reed Dollaz Says He’s The First YouTube Rapper Before Soulja Boy 

RELATED: Freeway Trolls Soulja Boy For Not Being The First Rapper to Have Diamonds in His Beard

Soulja Boy Expecting His First Child! Baby Draco OTW!  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED OCTOBER 18]
Array
72 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

Kany’e Ex Julia Fox Walks Back Comments About…

 14 hours ago
03.21.22

Pusha T Collabs With Arby’s For Spicy Diss…

 17 hours ago
03.21.22

Report: Gospel Legend LaShun Pace Dead At 60

 19 hours ago
03.21.22

The House Of Representatives Passes The CROWN Act…

 2 days ago
03.21.22

Ciara Let’s Russell Wilson Know What To Do…

 2 days ago
03.21.22

Kanye West Out Of Grammys Lineup Due To…

 2 days ago
03.21.22

LaKeith Stanfield Opens Up About Battling Alcoholism While…

 4 days ago
03.19.22

Report: Young Thug’s Baby Mom, Lakevia Jackson Shot…

 4 days ago
03.18.22
20 items

Pretty Cheeky: Twitter Ladies Get To Clapping Cheeks…

 4 days ago
03.21.22

Wendy Williams Addresses Her Health Issues: ‘I’m Going…

 4 days ago
03.18.22
Photos
Close