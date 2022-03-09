‘Black Panther’ Director Ryan Coogler Mistaken For Bank Robber In Atlanta

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Ryan Coogler is the latest victim to be impacted by the Banking while Black crisis. A bank employee thought Coogler was attempting to pull a heist after he gave the teller his withdrawal slip with a special note written on the back that read: “I would like to withdraw $12,000 cash from my checking account. Please do the money count somewhere else. I’d like to be discreet.”

According to TMZ, the woman claimed that when she went to enter the deposit request in the system, a mysterious “alert” popped up, prompting her to raise a few eyebrows about the transaction. That’s when she notified her boss that Coogler was attempting to rob the bank, and police arrived on the scene.

The teller, who was described as a pregnant Black woman, noted that Coogler looked quite suspicious, too. Pics obtained by the publication show the big-time Hollywood filmmaker wearing Black shades, a cream-colored hoodie and a COVID-19 mask, as he entered the bank, although, the 35-year-old Oakland native appeared to be dressed normally.

Officers placed Coogler and two of his associates, who were waiting outside in an SUV, in handcuffs, but the trio wasn’t detained for long after authorities quickly realized who they had arrested. Atlanta police department told TMZ that the teller was completely in the wrong and that Coogler’s transaction request was perfectly legal. Now, the Creed director is asking for the badge numbers of the officers who wrongfully arrested him and apparently, he’s furious about the entire ordeal. Coogler has not commented publicly on the incident.

Story originally posted on Madam Noire by Shannon Dawson

