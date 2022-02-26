Breaking: Rapper Snootie Wild Reportedly Killed In Houston Shooting

Less than three months into the new year and the Hip-Hop world is forced to deal with yet another tragic loss.

|| RELATED: Rest In Power: Rappers We Lost In 2021 ||

|| RELATED: Gucci Mane, Lil Yachty & Others In Hip-Hop React To The Death Of Young Dolph ||

This time, the sad news comes by way of the passing of rapper Snootie Wild. According to reports, the rapper, real name LePreston Porter, passed after a shooting that took place in Houston on Friday (February 25). Formerly a part of Yo Gotti’s CMG imprint, the 36-year-old artist was first listed as being in critical condition after being found in his SUV in a ditch.

Info on the actual shooting remains limited, but personalities from the world of music who had close ties to the Memphis rapper have taken to social media with photos and comments about the incident.

“Dam G … u threw me all way off wit this 1…” Jason Smith wrote. “Last thing I needed hear tdy, man it’s so many memories packed into the short 2 years I worked wit u & was on road wit u smh I never been in as much shit on road lol fuk man I ain’t even get see u wen u got out u smh #RestInHeaven bro @snootiewild I’ll never forget our run.”

Rapper Kia Shine also posted about the incident Friday. At the time of the post, Snootie was still fighting for his life.

Snootie first gained the attention of Hip-Hop fans across the nation with the 2014 hit “Yayo,” which featured Yo Gotti. The song eventually peaked at number 30 on the US Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. The official remix of “Yayo” was released that same year and featured Fabolous, French Montana, Jadakiss and YG.

The past several months have been difficult for families, fans and friends of Memphis artists. The loss of fellow Memphis rapper Young Dolph continues to haunt the rap world and play a huge impact on the lives of those who knew him best.

Earlier this year Dolph’s partner, Mia Jaye, spoke exclusively with ABC about the difficulties she’s faced in the wake of his death.

“It’s been extremely difficult just having to pick up the pieces and to find the strength for my children,” Jaye told ABC News Live’s Linsey Davis in an exclusive interview on Wednesday. “Now that he’s no longer here, it’s just very tough for me to be strong for them and be strong for myself because he — you know, Adolph was my soulmate.”