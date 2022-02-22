Entertainment News
Spike Lee Gives Update On ‘He Got Game’ Sequel & Denzel Washington’s Interest In Reprising Lead Role

Among the GOAT sports films, Spike Lee’s 1998 basketball masterpiece He Got Game is considered by many to be a cult classic that solidified the diverse acting chops of legendary thespian Denzel Washington and helped make a household name out of then-NBA rookie Ray Allen.

In the current era of remakes, reboots and spinoffs, the possibility of He Got Game 2 coming to fruition has been a topic of heavy discussion over years. Now, it looks like Spike Lee just gave us a definite answer on the potential of a sequel that might not be too pleasing for anticipating fans.

 

 

While sitting down for an interview during the NBA All-Star Game festivities this past weekend, Lee was asked by retired NBA player-turned-analyst Grant Hill on whether or not we’ll be getting a He Got Game sequel in the near future. “Ray [Allen] was asking me that yesterday,” he said with a  nervous laugh, following up by simply stating, “Denzel [Washington] said he’s not doing it.”

 

 

The film, which centers heavily on the father/son relationship between the characters that Washington and Allen play, respectively, ends on a bit of a cliffhanger as James Shuttlesworth remains in prison with a grim fate and the athletic career of Jesus Shuttlesworth is only left to the imagination of viewers. Those facts alone leave much room for a sequel to be made, but there’s also the reality that He Got Game failed at the box office to surpass its $25 million budget and gained Lee a “Worst Sense of Direction” nomination at the now-defunct Stinkers Bad Movie Awards.

Of all the sequels we’ve seen so far get made or in the production phase, the potential of He Got Game 2 doesn’t seem too far off and we can only hope Denzel reconsiders his stance. Would you want to see this film get made? Could it work without its Oscar-winning lead, maybe focusing on a new high school hoop star hopeful? Let us know your thoughts on this!

 

 

 

Spike Lee Gives Update On ‘He Got Game’ Sequel & Denzel Washington’s Interest In Reprising Lead Role  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

