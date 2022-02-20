Style & Fashion
Mary J. Blige Performed During All-Star Weekend In A Custom Givenchy Romper That Was Everything!

Mary J. Blige stole the show during her All-Star Weekend performance last night in this custom Givenchy romper.

Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

Mary J. Blige took to the stage to perform last night during All-Star Weekend and stole the show in a custom silver Givenchy romper that gave us major fashion envy as soon as she stepped onto the scene.

The songstress looked stunning as she rocked the silver romper to perfection, pairing the look with over-the-knee grey leather boots to really make the ensemble pop. She posed for a few photos and added a grey, floor-length fur coat to the already high fashion look. She rocked her signature blonde locs in a half-up, half-down hairstyle and accessorized the look with a blinged-out necklace that she adorned around her neck adding oversized silver hoop earrings that added a bit of sparkle to the look.

Taking to Instagram, the legendary songstress shared the look to her page for her 5.8 million Instagram followers, captioning the photo “#Amazing #nbaallstar #GoodMorningGorgeous album out now.” 

Check it out below.

Of course, we weren’t the only ones loving the look on the superstar as many of her followers flooded the beauty’s Instagram comments with their stamps of approval. “Queen! You killed it 2 weekends in a row! #legend #goodLIFEgorgeous!,” one fan wrote while another said, “It’s time for the MJB thigh high boot collection,” and another wrote, “THE BADDEST!!! Ain’t nobody messin with the QUEEN MJB.’

We’re loving this fashionable ensemble on the R&B queen!

Mary J. Blige Performed During All-Star Weekend In A Custom Givenchy Romper That Was Everything!  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

