Good Morning Gorgeous: Mary J. Blige Gives Advice To Younger Self

The queen is back! That’s right – Ms. Mary is back with all new music and she made sure to check in with The Box for an update on it all. In addition to the new project, music fans can catch her this Sunday (Feb 13), alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar during what is sure to be a historic halftime show during the big game.

Check out Mary J. Blige‘s exclusive interview with Good Morning H-Town as the music legend discusses her latest album, “Good Morning Gorgeous” and so much more!