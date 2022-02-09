Style & Fashion
Megan Thee Stallion Posed for Instagram Wearing A $1,440 Rick Owens Knit Jumper

Megan Thee Stallion popped back up on Instagram recently to serve us lewks, including a stunning shot in a $1,440 Rick Owens knit jumper.

Glamour Celebrates 2021 Women of the Year Awards - Arrivals

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram recently to share a photo dump of everything she’s been up to over the past few weeks and was sure to serve a few LEWKS in the process!

In a 10 post-Instagram carousel, the rapper shared a variety of glam, casual and cute looks, each one very different than the last. For her first look, the self-proclaimed hottie wore a $1,400 Rick Owens knit jumper which she paired with black undergarments. She accessorized that look with a swooped hairstyle and black shades and gave Mary J Blige “Not Gon’ Cry” vibes as she posed for her IG post.

Next, she showed off her toned legs and cakes while working out at the gym, giving us her best gym selfie in the process. Then she gave us full-on fabulousness and glam in a black and white checkered suit which she paired with a black Chanel handbag. And for her last few looks, she kept it casual cute, wearing a matching pink lounge short set in one shot and another wearing a black and neon Fashion Nova set with neon-colored dollar signs throughout.

“Been working be back soon – megs💙,” the rapper captioned the photo set. Check it out below!

“Megggg 😍✨,” one of the Savage rapper’s 27.5 million Instagram followers left on the fashionable photoset while another said, “There she is😍.” 

Glad our good sis is back posting on the ‘Gram! Beauties, what’s your favorite look from Meg’s carousel?

