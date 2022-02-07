Rihanna Serves Baby Bump Realness In A Black Lace-Up Blouse

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

The internet hasn’t been the same since Rihanna announced her pregnancy. We know her most recent looks were hiding a growing baby Rocky, but now that the cat’s out of the bag, the Bajan billionaire is letting it all hang out – literally.

Riri made her first public appearance since announcing her baby news and she looks amazing. The mother-to-be wore a black blouse with lace-up detailing down the middle, partnered with black stirrup pants. Her neck was adorned with gold necklaces that fell past her waist.

The mogul accessorized the look with black shades, red lipstick, and black pumps.

This moment is one fashion lovers have been waiting for. We’ve always loved Rihanna’s street and red carpet style, but now we get to see her effortlessly slay her rendition of maternity fashion. With red carpet season and fashion week upon us, there’s no doubt in my mind the beauty aficionado will keep us talking.

According to The Jazmine Brand, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky plan to get married in Barbados after she has her baby. True or not, it’s great to see her invest in her personal life the way she invests in her career. She’s shown us what a true mogul can accomplish in 33 years on earth.

