Kanye West Announces 'DONDA 2' For Special Release Date On 2/2/22

Regardless of which side of the fence you stand on when it comes to love or loathe for hip-hop icon Kanye West, one thing no one can deny is his ability to create culture-shifting bodies of work in music.

Ye’s next masterpiece will come in the form of DONDA 2, the follow-up to his epic 10th studio album released in 2021, and the anticipated LP is now confirmed for a special Wednesday release on the rare 2/2/22 numerical date in addition to fellow emcee Future serving as executive producer.

“DONDA2 COMING 2 22 22 EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY FUTURE,” Kanye wrote in all caps in his announcement on Instagram earlier today, garnering a viral reaction of comments and likes that his global fanfare regularly attracts. From some calling him the “greatest ever” and the project itself an “album of the year before release,” others got a bit of PTSD from his previously botched album announcements.

The predecessor to DONDA 2 suffered an immense amount of delays, so much so that Kanye infamously rented out living space in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium in order to complete it. When it finally did drop on August 29, 2021 though, DONDA debut at number 1 on the Billboard 200 and broke album sales records for the year, not to mention garnering “Album of the Year” and “Best Rap Album” nominations at the upcoming 2022 GRAMMYs.

Overall, Kanye is definitely expected to go all out for DONDA 2, especially given the fact that it will be the second project named after his late mother, Donda West. Also, his public stunts with new girlfriend Julia Fox and an upcoming Netflix doc that’s already sparking controversy are sure to add more appeal around the album’s release.

Are you excited to hear Kanye West’s new album, DONDA 2, which will be executive produced by Future? Sound off with your thoughts!

 

[caption id="attachment_1095329" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty[/caption] Kanye West aka Ye spent a gang of money to promote his last album, DONDA, with a numerous album listening events, pushed back release dates and a feature-heavy guestlist. So it shouldn’t be a surprise that he is working on its sequel, DONDA 2.   Complex first reported that music exec Steven Victor revealed that the artist formerly known as Yeezy was working on the project. “Ye has started working on his new masterpiece DONDA 2,” Steven Victor told Complex. But worth noting, many people have already pointed out that Ye has a suspect track record when it comes to proper sequels (remember Cruel Winter, the sequel to Cruel Summer?—never happened). https://twitter.com/excitebikee/status/1478126593927266307 Will it drop? Will it make the original’s recording budget look like a pittance? Will he get Donald Trump to drop a verse? Will Big Sean make an appearance or lend him some verses? Only time and Ye’s social media feed will tell. Peep more reactions in the gallery. https://twitter.com/raptvcom/status/1478122693467721734

Kanye West Announces ‘DONDA 2’ For Special Release Date On 2/2/22  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

