Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Dallas Strip Club Hours Of Operation Restricted In Effort To Reduce Crime

Dallas announced the requirement of all strip clubs and other sexually-orientated businesses to close between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m Wednesday.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE

97.9 Listen Live Banners

Three Dallas Police cars on South Lamar Street in front of Dallas Police headquarters on 8th July, 2016

Source: HUM Images / Getty

The announcement came down after the Dallas City Council voted unanimously to regulate the operating hours of businesses that also include adult video, book, and other businesses that operate 24 hours.

The vote enraged many strip club workers, businesses owners and supporters and resulted in 100 protesters outside of City Hall who were all opposed to the plan.

 

As reported by Dallas Morning News, The rules will be reviewed by city officials every two years.

Prior to the decision, most of Dallas’ 18+ topless or fully nude strip clubs with active licenses close sometime after 2 a.m. This often leaves many at risk of violence, as murders in Dallas happen between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission allows licensed late-night businesses, like strip clubs, to sell alcohol until 2 a.m. Businesses could risk losing their licenses if found in violation of the rule according to T.A.B.C.

But the requirement doesn’t mean strip clubs have to close when the liquor stops. Some businesses like Hookah Bar’s stay open, and others stop selling it entirely and require guests to bring their own alcohol.

This is unfortunate for many who make the bulk of their money after hours such as strip club workers and rideshare drivers.

Dallas Strip Club Hours Of Operation Restricted In Effort To Reduce Crime  was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

Dallas

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED OCTOBER 18]
Array
72 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

Texas Bar Manager Says “No Saggin, Durags or…

 6 hours ago
01.01.70

Kanye West Announces ‘DONDA 2’ For Special Release…

 10 hours ago
01.01.70

NBA YoungBoy’s Texas Home Raided By SWAT Team,…

 10 hours ago
01.01.70

Kobe & Gianna Bryant Remembered With A Statue…

 13 hours ago
01.01.70

Jennie Nguyen Fired From ‘The Real Housewives’ Over…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

LisaRaye Says She Went Through An Identity Crisis…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Kanye West’s Bipolar Disorder Captured In Upcoming Doc,…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Pocket Watcher Alert: Master P Responds to Wack…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Cardi B Wins Libel Suit Against YouTuber For…

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Will Packer Confirms That ‘Girls Trip 2’ Is…

 4 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close