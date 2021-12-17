Entertainment News
Travis Scott To Create A Safety Initiative At Festivals Following Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott is working with The United States Conference of Mayors (USCM) on a safety initiative to be designed for new safety protocols at future festivals.

This comes after Scott’s Astroworld festival in Houston where 10 fans lost their lives due to the commotion at the festival.  The Houston Chronicle reports that the rapper is now facing a $10 billion lawsuit representing 1,500 concert-goers. Since the tragedy, Travis’ has been pulled from Coachella, lost his hard seltzer deal, and victims have even denied payments for funeral arrangements 

According to a Billboard source, the Houston native has been reaching out to key stakeholders in government, music, public safety, emergency response, event management, health care, and technology to draft a blueprint as an attempt to put in place in the festival culture.

Billboard says some of the “target participants” are employees of Live Nation, AEG, Spotify, Apple, various ticketing companies, record labels, management companies, talent agencies, and the technology industry.  Health and safety personnel are also on the list of individuals to be involved in the initiative.

“The report will include findings and recommendations on issues including chain of command and authority, clear lines of communication, crowd management and monitoring, enforcement of health and safety protocols, and the adoption of new technologies and innovations to help address safety concerns,” Billboard stated. Once complete, it will be released electronically to 1,400 cities and other relevant stakeholders and be made publicly available online at usmayors.org.”

“It is our hope that this report serves as the new safety and security blueprint for all festivals,” the agreement reads. The meeting for the initiative is set to be at the 2022 USCM Winter Meeting in Washington, D.C., on January 19-21, 2022.

