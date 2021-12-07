Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Nick Cannon Mourns The Loss Of His Youngest Son To A Brain Tumor

"Thoughts Of A Colored Man" Opening Night

Source: Bruce Glikas / Getty

According to TMZ, Nick Cannon made an emotional announcement on The Nick Cannon Show Tuesday (December 7) that his youngest son Zen Cannon passed away. Zen was only 5 months old, his health seemed to spiral around Thanksgiving.

Apparently, he developed a tumor shortly after being born. Nick explained how they thought it was a sinus issue, but doctors discovered there was fluid build-up; which led them to find the tumor.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Zen is the seventh child of Nick Cannon and mother model Alyssa Scott. He was one the fourth kids fathered by Cannon to be born in the last year and a half. The two kept his health conditions private.

Cannon was able to hold his son one last time, Sunday at the ocean in California. Zen passed away shortly from complications of the brain tumor.

Remembering Nick Cannon’s Youngest Son Zen [Photos]
11 photos

Nick Cannon Mourns The Loss Of His Youngest Son To A Brain Tumor  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

nick cannon

More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
10 items

Black Artist Makes $300,000 In NFTs Hopes To…

 4 hours ago
01.01.70

War Is Coming In New Trailer For ‘The…

 5 hours ago
01.01.70
13 items

Jussie Smollett Takes The Stand In His Trial,…

 19 hours ago
01.01.70

Erykah Badu Calls Out Ageism In Media Following…

 20 hours ago
01.01.70
15 items

Nick Cannon Let His ‘Cannon’ Flourish On Camera,…

 20 hours ago
01.01.70

‘Aunt Viv’ Hospitalized: Pens Note To Will Smith

 23 hours ago
01.01.70

Lil Wayne Accused Of Pulling A Gun On…

 23 hours ago
01.01.70

No OVO: Drake Withdraws His 2021 Grammy Nominations

 24 hours ago
01.01.70

Gangsta Boo Is Unapologetic About Her Comments On…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Stevie J Request Spousal Support From Faith Evans

 1 day ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close