Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

City Of Memphis To Name Street In Honor Of Young Dolph

Scheduled for December 15.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Young Dolph

Source: handout / Handout

The legacy of Young Dolph will continue to live on in his hometown. The city of Memphis has announced that a street will be named after him.

‘As spotted on TMZ the fallen rapper will receive a unique distinction in the birthplace of Birthplace of Rock ‘n’ Roll. Last week local officials revealed that an intersection near Memphis Depot Industrial Park. The celebrity gossip website claims the effort is being quarterbacked by city councilman JB Smiley. While this was something Smiley wanted to do immediately after the “Cut It” rapper’s passing he apparently wanted to get the family’s approval to move forward with the gesture.

“It’s important for the city of Memphis to know that we’re going to celebrate our own,” Smiley told NBC. “We need to tell the story that he was investing in young people in our community. He came back to Memphis to give back. … It’s only right for the city of Memphis to do right by him.” His family released a statement regarding forthcoming ceremony. “He sent the message that someone who went to the same schools as them, and walked the same streets that they do, was able to not only create a successful legacy for himself, but also prioritized family and community” it read.

The street name ceremony is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, December 15 at 1PM. At this time local police authorities have yet to confirm any suspects. Young Dolph was 36 and is survived by two children.

Photo: Jason Mendez

City Of Memphis To Name Street In Honor Of Young Dolph  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED OCTOBER 18]
Array
72 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

City Of Memphis To Name Street In Honor…

 3 hours ago
01.01.70

Virgil Abloh’s Off-White Nike Blazer Low Release Pushed…

 4 hours ago
01.01.70

Shaun King Says Teen Daughter Was Struck By…

 4 hours ago
01.01.70

DaBaby Gets Las Vegas Case Dismissed, Paid Alleged…

 4 hours ago
01.01.70

50 Cent Actually Apologizes To Madonna For Roasting…

 5 hours ago
01.01.70

Miles Morales Returns To Action In Trailer To…

 22 hours ago
01.01.70

City Girls Give Hilarious Speech While Accepting Their…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Prairie View A&M University Marching Band To Get…

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Black Men In Denver Are Committing Suicide At…

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Hulu Pulls Documentary on Astroworld Festival Tragedy Due…

 3 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close