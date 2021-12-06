Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Shaun King Says Teen Daughter Was Struck By Car In Manhattan, In Recovery

King said that his daughter suffered serious injuries, but hopes that she'll make a full recovery.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Shaun King

Source: Screenshot / Instagram

Shaun King and his family are rallied around the activist’s 19-year-old daughter after she was struck by a car in Manhattan. King said that his daughter suffered serious injuries, but hopes that she’ll make a full recovery.

King shared the news via an Instagram post from the hospital where his daughter recovering with the following caption:

Our daughter Kendi, who is 19, was hit by a car while she walking in Manhattan and suffered a brain injury. And several serious head and body injuries. I’ve been here in the ICU with her since yesterday morning. ⁣

We have every reason to believe she will recover and she is receiving excellent medical care. The doctors and nurses and staff have been so kind and so thorough. ⁣

Please pray for Kendi. ⁣

That she heals 100%.⁣

That she has no setbacks.⁣

I’m watching her like a hawk.⁣

Please say a special prayer for my dear @MrsRaiKing who has had an incredibly hard time with this. ⁣

Love and appreciate you all.⁣

Shaun & Family

The comments in the post featured words of support from a bevy of celebrities and public figures, including Stephon Marbury, Dr. Yusef Salaam, Cedric The Entertainer, Anthony Hamilton, Bun B, Terrace Martin, and more.

Photo: Screenshot/Instagram

Shaun King Says Teen Daughter Was Struck By Car In Manhattan, In Recovery  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED OCTOBER 18]
Array
72 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

City Of Memphis To Name Street In Honor…

 4 hours ago
01.01.70

Virgil Abloh’s Off-White Nike Blazer Low Release Pushed…

 4 hours ago
01.01.70

Shaun King Says Teen Daughter Was Struck By…

 5 hours ago
01.01.70

DaBaby Gets Las Vegas Case Dismissed, Paid Alleged…

 5 hours ago
01.01.70

50 Cent Actually Apologizes To Madonna For Roasting…

 5 hours ago
01.01.70

Miles Morales Returns To Action In Trailer To…

 22 hours ago
01.01.70

City Girls Give Hilarious Speech While Accepting Their…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Prairie View A&M University Marching Band To Get…

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Black Men In Denver Are Committing Suicide At…

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Hulu Pulls Documentary on Astroworld Festival Tragedy Due…

 3 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close