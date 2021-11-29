Entertainment News
Tiffany Haddish and Common Call It Quits Due To Distance & Being “Too Busy For a Serious Relationship”

Although they appeared to be a power couple that was bound for years of laughs together, A-list celebs Tiffany Haddish and Common have reportedly decided to end their relationship after just one year as an item.

According to People, the rapper/actor and comedienne actress came to the decision to part ways due to their busy schedules. The outlet exclusively received news from a source that confirmed the split by saying, “They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship.”

It was just last summer in August 2020 that Haddish confirmed on the Steve-O’s Wild Ride podcast that she and Common were in fact dating, even joking that they were “twins” due to their matching baldies at the time.

Read more on how Tiffany Haddish broke the news of her and Common dating below, via Steve-O’s Wild Ride:

“I met Common when I was shooting my movie, ‘The Kitchen.’ He was in it, and I guess kind of like my love interest. I made out with him in the movie and we became friends, but it wasn’t like anything sexual or anything like that because my eyes were set on something else.

This is hands-down the best relationship I’ve ever been in. I’ve lose 20 pounds since being in this relationship, I feel more confident in me — it’s not him that’s doing it, but it’s like knowing that I got somebody that cares about me and really has my back.”

 

People added that a rep for both parties has yet to respond to confirm the reports of their split, but either way we wish them both the best in their separate lives moving forward. Even though this power couple didn’t make it, don’t give up on the hope of love in your own lives, folks!

