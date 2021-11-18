BMW Drive To End Hunger

The Houston BMW Dealers have, once again, committed to helping families in need in the greater Houston area by partnering with Feeding America®, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization. In addition to the ongoing efforts from the Houston BMW Dealers, this partnership with Feeding America will continue to help provide meals* to families facing hunger in their own local communities. Together, Feeding America and Houston BMW Dealers share the belief that no family should go without a meal.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment and food insecurity soared. In 2020, over 60 million people turned to food banks and community programs for help putting food on the table. The Houston BMW Dealers launched a “Feeding America Test Drive Event” 5 years ago where each test drive taken at any Houston area BMW dealership would trigger a $20 donation which generates 200 meals to Feeding America from that dealer. Of that $20 donation, 90% stays in the Houston area to help people in need. Since 2017, this Test Drive initiative has helped provide nearly 460,000 meals to local Houston area food banks, shelters and other charitable organizations from the Houston BMW dealers.

“As a community partner, we are fully engaged to ensure that not one more person or family goes without a meal” said Mark Orlando, Regional Sales Manager for the BMW Southern Region. “We at BMW are thrilled to continue this effort and help provide even more meals to people in need than we did in the last 4 years. It’s this partnership with Feeding America which will help us achieve our goal of helping provide 2.5 million meals this year across the Southern Region. So please help support this worthy cause by joining BMW’s Drive To End Hunger Test Drive Event November 18th – 22st at your local Houston area BMW Dealer. Enjoy the thrill of the Ultimate Driving Machine® while fueling the drive to end hunger!”

The Feeding America network of food banks serves every community in the country, providing meals for more than 40 million people who face hunger in the United States. By creating this key parthership with the Houston BMW Dealers, we can help people in our local communities receive the assistance they need.

“One in eight people in America may not know where they will get their next meal” said Lauren Biedron, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America. “As we draw closer to the end of the year, it’s support from partners like BMW that help provide nutritious meals to communities facing hunger at such a critical time.”

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.

