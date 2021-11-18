Fake Drake: This Guy Makes $5,000 At Events Impersonating The ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Rapper

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

The business of celebrity impersonators is nothing new, but sometimes the real deal isn’t too keen on being doubled — remember that Tina Turner lookalike that’s getting sued by the real Queen Of Rock N’ Roll?!

However, one guy that strikes an uncanny resemblance to hip-hop golden boy Drake doesn’t have those issues, as he not only has an unofficial OK to carry on from the Certified Lover Boy rapper but also makes an impressive $5,000 to show up at events as a “Fake Drake” of sorts.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The man who goes by @IzzyyDrake on Instagram (seen above) is currently going viral off his lucrative side hustle, even appearing on the popular No Jumper podcast recently to milk the 15 minutes of fame even further. “People DM me, ‘Hey, you wanna come to my event?’ ‘Cause they can’t pay Drake, he’s too expensive,” the 22-year-old celeb impersonator told host Adam22, and he’s even from Toronto as well just like the Take Care superstar. In all honestly, the guy’s got his act pretty spot-on, from the voice and the full-faced beard all the way down to Drake’s now-signature heart-shaped hairline.

As far as whether he has actual approval from Aubrey himself, @IzzyyDrake says they actually have a mutual friend who reportedly said, “Drake was just like, ‘It doesn’t bother me. It doesn’t affect me, let the guy get his bag. It isn’t affecting me,’” further adding, “He didn’t really give a f**k.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Watch the No Jumper interview with “Fake Drake” above for a major mind-boggling experience, and let us know what you think of his forthcoming single (!!!) that will either take things to a whole other level of creepy or spark a new trend of great pretenders:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Fake Drake: This Guy Makes $5,000 At Events Impersonating The ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Rapper was originally published on blackamericaweb.com