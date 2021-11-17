The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Over the weekend, Detroit rapper Kash Doll celebrated her baby shower with a star-studded event and her look was everything!

Taking to Instagram, the beautiful mommy-to-be shared a few pics from the extravagant event, showing off her baby bump and her partner as they were all smiles for the cameras. The 32-year-old wore a beautiful gold gown that featured lace and gold trim around her torso and arms. She wore her hair in high, swooped ponytail and kept her jewelry to a minimum as she let the dress do all the talking.

“Kash was made love… i kno y’all haven’t seen me do this but it just happened,” she captioned the photo of her and her partner. “IDK.. so I’m just going w/ the flow and it’s flowing i must say… he been there every step of the way i wouldn’t have went on this journey w/no one else… (that’s y i haven’t) but anyway y’all think he’s gonna look like me?”

Check it out below.

The BMF actress also shared a few pictures of the Detroit Pistons-themed event, which was held at the Detroit Pistons’ Practice Facility in Kash’s hometown of Detroit, Michigan. “Welcome to Baby Kash world… ,” she captioned the photo set which was full of blue and red balloons, flowers and life-sized photos of Kash rocking the vintage Pistons’ logo on a blue and red dress.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

DON’T MISS…

Kash Doll Debuts Her Baby Bump On The Red Carpet At The ‘BMF’ Premiere

Kash Doll Reveals The Gender Of Her Baby With A Detroit Pistons Photo Shoot

Kash Doll Celebrates Detroit Pistons-Themed Baby Shower In A Stunning Gold Gown was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 97.9 The Box: