Ashanti Serves Us Thigh Meat In A Double Split Michael Costello Dress

Ashanti knows she’s slaying the gawls and has no intentions of letting up anytime soon. The beloved songstress is still celebrating her birthday (she even joked about it on social media) and rightfully so, sis looks good. Ashanti looked delicious in a pink Michael Costello gown with double split that showed off her killer things and legs. She befittingly captioned the photo, “Strawberry cream” and another angle, “Still celebrating.” Period.

Ashanti turned 41 years old on October 13th and took fans along for her birthday trip to the Bahamas, which she also shared on social media, last night.

The crisp visuals show Ashanti enjoying the places she visited during her month-long celebration with family and friends. Ashanti showed off her natural physique in carnival costume, (several) bikinis, and a red Michael Costelo “dancing emoji” inspired look she wore to blow out her candles. She partied on a yacht with her bro Flo-rida and waved to the cameras before boarding a private jet with her friends.

Ashanti’s life isn’t all play though. She is currently on The Millenium Tour, blessed up with her appearance on Ja Rule’s Verzuz and dropped a movie, ‘Honey Girls.”

We caught up to her around the premiere of the film where she opened up about the sea of blue checks in her DMs. “There’s a sea of blue checks and a sea of not blue checks. It’s kinda crazy. It’s definitely a party going on in my DMs.”

We’d expect nothing less.

