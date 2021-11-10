News
Finner: HPD Report Regarding Security Guard Struck By Needle Is False

Astroworld Festival 2021

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner debunked a previous report regarding a security guard who worked the ill-fated Astroworld Festival on Friday was injected with drugs.

At a news conference Wednesday (November 10), Finner revealed investigators spoke with the security guard, who told them he passed out after being struck with an object, not injected with anything. Rumors swirled on Saturday (November 6) after a TMZ report suggested someone was injecting people with drugs at the festival and could have led to the deaths of eight people.

“We did locate that security guard. His story is not consistent with that,” Finner said. “He says he was struck in the head, he went unconscious. He said no one injected drugs in him.”

This is a developing story.

RELATED: At Least 8 Dead, Several Injured At Astroworld Festival

