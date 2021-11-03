Podcasts
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Protect Black Women” | Episode 40

Do we care who celebrities are dating? The duo breaks down their thoughts on celebrities’ choices and even chime in on the new Drake rumor.  Plus, the ladies do a deep dive into the uptick in crimes against women. The ladies share their safety tips + undress Yung Miami’s new song ‘Rap Freaks’.  Find out what they had to say.

The Final Question To Undress got real!

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to  www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

It’s sweater season so we’re getting all of our Fall clothes ready for layering!  Check out our virtual Macy’s closet at  Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom.

