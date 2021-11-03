Style & Fashion
HomeStyle & Fashion

Adidas x Ivy Park Announces Peloton Park Apparel

Ivy Park is gearing up for its first apparel partnership with Peloton, dropping November 10.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Beyonce Ivy Park x Adidas

Source: Adidas / Ivy Park

This fall, adidas x IVY PARK is launching their first capsule collaboration with Peloton with a collection of apparel and footwear! The apparel launch follows Beyoncé’s 2020 announcement of the partnership with the athletic brand which originally featured a Peloton Artist Series and pro-social initiatives. Now, the brand is gearing up to launch their first apparel drop which, according to the Ivy Park Instagram page, is set to drop on November 10.

The collection will feature 29 apparel pieces and one sneaker – the IVP Ultraboost. The prices will range from $45 to $200 with sizing running from XXS to 3XL and unisex sizing of 4 US to 14 US as well. On the launch, an Adidas press release stated,  “This collection has been perfectly created for layering looks,” which is perfect for those looking for biker shorts and matching bras as well as hoodies, windbreakers, and oversized t-shirts.

Shop the look starting November 10 on adidas.com and apparel.onepeloton.com and in Adidas stores worldwide.

Don’t miss…

Blue Ivy, Sir & Rumi Make An Appearance In New Ivy Park Kids Ad

Mama Tina Slays In Her Ivy Park

 

 

Adidas x Ivy Park Announces Peloton Park Apparel  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED OCTOBER 18]
Array
72 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

British Actor Eric Kofi-Abrefa Shares How He Perfected…

 8 hours ago
11.04.12

Nenobia Washington AKA The Queen of Brooklyn Cause…

 10 hours ago
11.04.88

Cardi B Named Host Of 2021 American Music…

 11 hours ago
11.04.89

Watch: Nick Cannon Talks About How Kel Mitchell…

 11 hours ago
11.04.13
Lauren London - Red Table Talk

Lauren London Opens Up On Boundaries On ‘Red…

 12 hours ago
11.04.62

JAY-Z Is Finally On Instagram, He’s The Only…

 12 hours ago
11.04.91
26 items

Grab Your Popcorn! Here Are 26 Must-See Hip-Hop…

 21 hours ago
11.04.41

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In…

 1 day ago
11.04.52

Lauren London Set To Guest Host ‘Red Table…

 1 day ago
11.04.11

Tour This Mansion: Swizz Beatz & Alicia Keys…

 1 day ago
11.04.12
Photos
Close