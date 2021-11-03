Lauren London Opens Up On Boundaries On ‘Red Table Talk’ [VIDEO]

Lauren London guest hosted the latest episode of Red Table Talk alongside Jada Pinkett Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris and considering the actress’ last two years, discussing boundaries is a prime topic.

In the new episode, London discusses the struggle of saying no, issues with co-dependency, anxiety, and more. Plus, best-selling author and popular therapist Nedra Glover Tawwab shares the five types of key boundaries: emotional, material, physical, sexual and intellectual.

“For me, setting boundaries is new. When I was younger, I was okay with being in conflict about my boundaries, but now as I got older I’m like, ‘Ooh there’s a way to say things,’ and learning how to have peaceful boundaries,” London says early in the episode.

Jada opened up about her own issues with setting boundaries, saying, “With me, I get angry if you make me set a boundary. I get angry at you. Isn’t that crazy? So now you’re putting me in a position that I gotta tell you to, like, give me 50 feet. You couldn’t see that? I definitely realized that it is a huge weakness of mine and has definitely played into a lot of relationship issues.”

You can watch the full episode below.

