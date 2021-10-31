Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Infamous Drug Kingpin Alpo Martinez Reportedly Shot & Killed In Harlem

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Alpo Martinez

Source: YouTube / Youtube

Alpo Martinez, the infamous Harlem drug kingpin, was reportedly shot and killed on Saturday night, early Sunday morning (October 30).

Born Alberto Geddis Martinez, a report about the shooting doesn’t yet mention him by name but the word on the street is starting to get out.

Reported the New York Daily News:

A 55-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting on a Harlem street corner early Sunday.

The victim was struck multiple times in the chest in a hail of bullets fired from a passing vehicle on W. 147th St. near Frederick Douglass Blvd. just after 3:20 a.m., cops said.

EMS rushed him to Harlem Hospital but he couldn’t be saved. His name was not immediately released.

According to the New York Post, the victim in the described shooting had a last known address in Maine. He was reportedly shot five times while in his 2017 Dodge Ram.

Martinez was portrayed by rapper Cam’ron in the now cult classic film Paid In Full, which brought the story of fellow kingpins Azie Faison and Rich Porter to Hollywood. Many eyebrows were raised when after being released from prison, Martinez returned to (or at least was spotted in) Harlem after admitting that he killed his friend Porter.

In the late 80’s and early 90’s, Martinez moved his enterprise to the Washington, DC area. However, after getting pinched in 1991, he reportedly turned state’s evidence, dropping dime on his own organization including Wayne ‘Silk’ Perry in exchange for a 35-year sentence after facing life in the bing.

This story is developing. 

https://twitter.com/Killmoenews1/status/1454832466590568456

Infamous Drug Kingpin Alpo Martinez Reportedly Shot & Killed In Harlem  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Alpo Martinez

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED OCTOBER 18]
Array
72 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

Nicki Minaj Did Not Come To Play In…

 12 hours ago
01.01.70

Infamous Drug Kingpin Alpo Martinez Reportedly Shot &…

 14 hours ago
01.01.70
10 items

I Will Survive: 10 Black Characters That Made…

 14 hours ago
01.01.70

Ciara Pays Homage To TLC By Recreating The…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Fu-Gee-Later: The Fugees Reunion Tour Postponed

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Gabrielle Union Celebrates Her Birthday Weekend With Cheeky…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Master P Speaks On Baldwin On-Set Shooting, Says…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Oh Hell No: Ice Cube Turns Down $9…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Ciara Celebrates Her Birthday In A Sexy Beaded…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

50 Cent Brings Out DaBaby During Rolling Loud…

 3 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close