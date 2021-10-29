Style & Fashion
Tamron Hall Channels A Pregnant Cardi B For Halloween

Tamron Hall's Halloween costume of Cardi B is on point. Sis and her glam squad understood the assignment. She hits it ever year!

Tamron Hall Halloween Costume

Source: The Tamron Hall Show / The Tamron Hall Show

Tamron Hall always understands the assignment. The beloved talk show host channeled a pregnant Cardi B for Halloween and it’s giving what needs to be gave.

Tamron wore a long middle part wig and bedazzled bodysuit to capture Cardi’s BET Awards baby bump reveal. Tamrom channels Naomi Campbell in a second costume.

Tamron Hall Halloween Costume

Source: The Tamron Hall Show / The Tamron Hall Show

According to press release, Tamron’s mom-themed costumes were inspired by the focus of her Friday ‘Help Me Tamron!’ show dedicated to offering moms and dad’s childcare advice from from childcare expert Nanny Connie Simpson. Because what’s scarier than a toddler meltdown?!

Last year, Tamron gave us her best Diana Ross impression and she didn’t disappoint this time around. We love to see all the celebrity Halloween costumes.

Looking for a last minute Halloween look you can recreate at home, try this glam mermaid or fierce lion king-inspired makeup tutorial.

Tamron Hall Brings The Glam To Halloween With Diana Ross Costumes!

Tamron Hall’s Baby Boy Moses Is Living His Best Life On The ‘Gram!

Tamron Hall Channels A Pregnant Cardi B For Halloween  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

