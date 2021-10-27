Style & Fashion
Rapper Nia Kay Pays Homage To Da Brat For Halloween

Former "The Rap Game" star Nia kay channeled her rap idol Da Brat for Halloween, rocking Da Brat's signature 90s hairstyle.

You probably recognize Nia Kay from Jermaine Dupri’s “The Rap Game.” The fiery young star, who was only 14 at the time of the competition, was a standout amongst her competitors and made it all the way to the top three thanks to her ferocious raps and fearless personality. Since then, she’s carved her own lane in the female rap world with over 7 millions followers across social media and a loyal fan base who grows with her.

Nia Kay recently paid homage to her idol Da Brat for Halloween by rocking her famous 90s hairstyle and bandana. “I feel this shows my creative versatility to a high measure along with paying homage to some queens who have paved the way for me.”

In other Nia Kay news, the four foot flame spitter was recently featured on Vogue Italia’s “Photo Of The Day.” Photographer Amadeus Purcell called her “one of the most promising forces in the female rap game right now.”

“I remember seeing Nia Kay on The Rap Game, a couple years ago so to watch her step into this next era of her career and to also be a part of that is such an amazing opportunity that I’ll forever be grateful for. I really wanted to shoot Nia in a fresh and elevated way that she hasn’t been approached with her and I think we accomplished it. Female rap is truly in its prime right now and I’m so excited to experience such a thing.”

Listen to her buzz-worthy single, “Real,” featuring Asian Doll, here.

